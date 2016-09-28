Mayor Wayne Poston, City Council improving Bradenton

Not sure how we arrived here in this day of false, slanderous, innuendo-driven time of politics. We now accept any of these forms of attack within a political forum. Politicians seem to throw anything within the imagination out there and see what sticks.
The battle over the mayor’s position in the city of Bradenton by the challengers is ripe with this form of politics.
Kudos to Mayor Wayne Poston for not lowering himself to these standards. As far as the city of Bradenton goes, it is and continues to be a forward-thinking revitalized inspiration to many of its citizens.
I can remember a time when I would not think of making a trip into the city; now it is actually very nice to go downtown and dine and to meet friends, and the Riverwalk is such a beautiful, energized addition.
I am very proud to say I am from Bradenton, Florida, now, and you can see this through tourism not only to our beautiful beaches, but also to downtown Bradenton. We live in paradise.
Do not get caught up in dirty politics. Mayor Wayne Poston and the Bradenton City Council have done and should continue to lead a city that makes other cities envious.
Terry Wilson
Bradenton
