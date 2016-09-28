Harvard GOP Club disavows Trump

The Harvard Republican Club has recently joined the long and growing list of illustrious Republican organizations and individuals who have refused to endorse Donald Trump (“Harvard Republican Club Refuses to Endorse Donald Trump”).
What makes the Harvard Republican Club’s disavowal especially gratifying is the severity of its denunciation. Its statement reads, in part: “Donald Trump is a threat to the survival of the Republic. His authoritarian tendencies and flirtations with fascism are unparalleled in the history of our democracy. He hopes to divide us by race, by class, and by religion, instilling enough fear and anxiety to propel himself to the White House. ... We will not stand for this vitriolic rhetoric that is poisoning our country and our children.”
A good initiative from the Harvard Republican Club but it should go a step further and join Republicans for Clinton. The best way to nullify a vote for Trump is a vote for Hillary Clinton, which presumably is why such a former Republican luminary as ex-president George H.W. Bush has opted to go that route. (“George H.W. Bush’s defection to Clinton is a big deal”).
Robert Phillipoff
Bradenton
