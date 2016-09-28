NFL should punish players for disrespect for flag

Sam Black, kudos to you! (Letters, “No tolerance for disrespect for flag,” Sept. 22)
You took these words right out of my mouth, “if you don’t like our country ... get out!”
Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, speak your thoughts in Iran and see how much freedom you’ll have there. You’ll be hanging, upside down, by your legs — not a good image. America is a place where you are able to speak and the freedom to do it; don’t be disrespectful to a country that allows your voice to be heard.
Catch the next plane to Iran; they’re waiting for you.
Martha McMurtry
Bradenton
