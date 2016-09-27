Trump’s ideas best Clinton’s

A friend recently posted on Facebook that she was “embarrassed to live in a country where Donald Trump is even being considered for president.” I agree but also feel the same way about Hillary Clinton.
Trump says stupid things, but Hillary has done illegal and dangerous things. She used an non-secured server to share classified info and used the power of the State Department to enrich the Clinton Foundation.
Even if she didn’t have all that baggage, I would support Trump. He understands it is the rule of law that protects our God-given freedoms. President Obama has ignored this and a President Clinton would do the same.
Trump champions the idea that America’s sovereignty and strength will provide prosperity and security for us and the world.
Trump’s presidency might be a wild card, but Hillary proudly proclaims she will continue on the progressive path of Obama. She will further weaken our Constitution, sacrificing our liberty for a globalist agenda.
We will no longer be a people ruled by the consent of the governed and their elected representatives, but “laws” will continue to come through executive orders, bureaucratic regulations and court opinions. Many see these as ways to get their favorite issue enshrined in law — be it same-sex marriage, abortion, gun control, healthcare, immigration reform or free college tuition.
We would be better served by entrusting these issues to the process outlined in the Constitution, with discussion and votes in communities, states and Congress. Hillary’s progressive course leads us further away from our constitutional republic and pushes us into the embrace of socialism.
The visions of the two candidates are dramatically different. Will we continue to be the America of, for and by the people — or will we become just another nation ruled by a powerful and political elite?
Susan Clouse
Bradenton
