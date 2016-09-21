GOP reckless in Hillary witch hunts

If Hillary Clinton is a crook, she must be the smartest criminal in history because Republicans have spent 25 years and $500 million in our tax money funding which hunts that have found absolutely nothing.
Charity Watch rates the Clinton Foundation, which has saved thousands of lives, an A compared to the Red Cross rating of A-.
Americans should never consider voting for Trump, who is unfit to be commander in chief, and House Republicans for voting to fund these witch hunts. Our taxes deserve to be spent in a more responsible way.
Paul Gale
Bradenton
