Clean up messes in shopping carts

A letter in the Sept. 15th Bradenton Herald seemed to express concern about letting dogs ride in grocery carts. Perhaps other people don’t like the dogs in carts either but I see nothing wrong with it as long as the dog’s owner doesn’t leave the cart messed up.
How about folks whose young children ride in the carts? We have no guarantee they haven’t soiled the cart from slobber, a little diaper leakage, or some other issue which may not be noticeable to the next customer who uses that cart.
Some of the stores I have been in have wipes just inside the entrance for folks who wish to wipe the cart off.
Those who have young children sure can’t leave them locked in a car while they shop either.
I am no medical expert but I hear about a lot more serious problems affecting people’s health because of other things, rather than from folks using a cart that a little dog sat in.
I would sure prefer to see a dog and/or child comfortably sitting in a grocery cart than to see it locked in a hot car which could be miserable or fatal for the dog or child if left very long in this weather.
As an animal lover, I have had several dogs, cats and other critters in my life as beloved pets. They have never caused a problem with my health.
Mickey Suggs
Parrish
