Servia most positive for school board

Misty Servia is my candidate for Manatee County School Board in the current run-off election because I know her to be a person of integrity who has deep respect for parents, teachers and students and a true desire to serve the community.
In the years I have known her, she has taken on every challenge with enthusiasm, wisdom, and respect for those she serves. She is quietly effective; she listens before she speaks, and she is able to analyze and integrate information effectively.
By profession, she is a planner; by inclination, she wants to continue to improve and adjust planning to meet current needs.
I truly believe she will be a thoughtful, smart and effective school board member, someone who will deserve the trust of her constituents.
Judith A. Sedgeman, EdD
Bradenton
