Letters to the Editor

September 20, 2016 4:43 PM

Servia most positive for school board

Misty Servia is my candidate for Manatee County School Board in the current run-off election because I know her to be a person of integrity who has deep respect for parents, teachers and students and a true desire to serve the community.

In the years I have known her, she has taken on every challenge with enthusiasm, wisdom, and respect for those she serves. She is quietly effective; she listens before she speaks, and she is able to analyze and integrate information effectively.

By profession, she is a planner; by inclination, she wants to continue to improve and adjust planning to meet current needs.

I truly believe she will be a thoughtful, smart and effective school board member, someone who will deserve the trust of her constituents.

Judith A. Sedgeman, EdD

Bradenton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

The 24-hour Giving Challenge has started

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos