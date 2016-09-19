Weigh the facts: Donald Trump destructive on many political levels

Time to think. There comes a time in life when you must weigh the facts. That time is now.
Our country should torture political prisoners, use nuclear weapons, shame people with disabilities, ban Muslims, and build a wall on our Mexican border. These opinions of Donald Trump are a disgrace to our great nation as well as a violation of international law.
Try to buy Trump vodka or wine, fly on Trump Airlines, gamble at a Trump casino, or get a degree from Trump University! This man is fake from beginning to end. Since the time Trump worshiped his first dollar bill, he has had only one “deal,” Trump wins, you lose! Think before you vote.
Bill Speer
Palmetto
