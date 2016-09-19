Secret no more: Manatee County will take back unwanted giant recycling carts

Shhhhh ... it’s a secret!
By now most Manatee County residents have received their blue “monster” recycling carts for the new recycling program.
It’s a shame the county did not give smaller families a choice of smaller carts as is done in other parts of the United States. Now we see on our landscape many ugly carts that people don’t have room to store.
And smaller families can’t even come close to filling them on a regular basis. What a waste.
However, it has rarely been mentioned that residents can opt out of the recycling program and get rid of their blue “monsters.” Just call the Manatee County Utilities Department at 941-792-8811 and without question they will schedule a day to pick up your blue “monster.”
But shhhh ... it’s a secret!
David Panner
Parrish
