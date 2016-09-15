Clinton’s past remarks show duplicity

On Sept. 9 at 10:10 p.m. I turned on the Sean Hannity show. I’m sorry I didn’t have a DVR or VCR to remember all the things the Clintons had said in past years that would/should come back to haunt them today.
As an example, Hillary is quoted in an interview on 9-16-2001 as saying that, “Absolutely we must vet these people coming in from the Middle East. Look at what happened two weeks ago.” She is quoted as saying when she was running against Obama in 2008: “Oh yes, we should build a barrier or a fence to keep out the illegal immigrants.” She is later quoted as saying “build a wall.” She has denied saying that. Hillary, it is on tape!
Sean Hannity showed several other instances where Clinton has said things in the past, and today she is now saying the opposite running against Trump. Total proof that Hillary will say anything to get a vote.
Bill Clinton was shown a few days ago deriding Trump as a racist for using the phrase “Make America Great Again.” Well, Bill, you are shown in 1991, 1992 and again in 2008 using that phrase a number of times. But Bill, you’re being a little hypocritical, are you not? I don’t think either one is a racist. But Bill, you are rather hypocritical.
Daniel M. Wiggins
Ellenton
