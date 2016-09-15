Clinton’s corruption bars her election

I must respond to Skip Hannon’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor. Skip Hannon was a former member of the Bradenton Korean War Veterans Association — actually he was our commander and may still be a member.
He should have known that 58,000 brave men were killed, but he claimed 200,000. He berated Mr. Trump for being a draft dodger, but he left out a very famous draft dodger, ex-President Clinton. Maybe if Mr. Clinton would have served his country in the war, he might have been a more moral man.
If Mr. Hannon thinks Mrs. Clinton would be a better president, how? Her “stand down” order in Benghazi caused four needless deaths.
I love Mr. Trump, a breath of fresh air after many years of lies. But he does need forgiveness for his remark about our prisoners of war. That was awful, but he has repented. Please forgive.
I am also a 20-year member of Bradenton’s KWVA. I’m female and served in the Korean War as a photographer. If you don’t understand how corrupt Mrs. Clinton is and so dishonorable, you must not read any newspapers.
Janet Robinson
Bradenton
Comments