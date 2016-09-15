Trump on path to disappoint nation

To all those people who love to go after Hillary Clinton for everything she does and doesn’t:
Pam Bondi, Republican, who holds the highest legal office in the State of Florida, is now in the same spotlight; she accepted $25,000 from Donald Trump. What did he get for that? Bondi made the wrong decision to not go after Donald Trump for his Trump University.
Then Trump had to pay a huge amount of money to the IRS for his false filings and lying about where the illegal contribution went to. Is this not what he accuses Clinton of doing?
Will those supporting Donald Trump ever have anything to say that he did wrong?
I don’t expect any response because the double standards continue to surround Donald Trump, and he gets away with that which he says about other people yet is doing himself.
Trump’s largest scam against the American people is simple: Put out onto others that which you have already done in your business and personal dealings before they call you on it. This way he keeps the media from going after him. He banks on this premise.
Trump loves the American people because they are gullible and will buy anything he says or sells, and it goes to show just how good our educational system has been in educating his supporters. How can anyone who calls everyone else but himself stupid, dumb, crooked, liars, idiots.
I mean, really, does Donald Trump know more than the generals regarding ISIS?
He and Putin are very much alike; both have disdain for the common man, they think they are better than God and are both so into themselves that no one is above them.
Americans better wake up. Otherwise, you are in for a major let down when he never is able to complete or do any of the things he says he will deliver.
Kathryn McDonald
Bradenton
Comments