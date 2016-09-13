U.S. breeds enmity with hostilities

It was both gladdening and saddening to learn of President Obama’s visit to Laos. Gladdening because of his choice to visit and offer to increase assistance to $90 million for clearing unexploded ordinance there. Saddening because it was ordinance that our government dropped on a country that was not at war with us, killing an estimated 350,000 civilians, and because the president did not offer an apology for our immoral actions.