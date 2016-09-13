Clinton critics spread falsehoods

I was annoyed at the Opinion page cartoon on Sept. 9. It showed a caricature of Hillary Clinton coughing and choking with three men standing by, saying that she chokes when trying to tell the truth. In their opinion, she just couldn’t tell the truth, it was so foreign to her.
When did it become OK in this country to say anything one felt like about a person, whether it was true or not? When did journalists get permission to pass along slander as if it were fact?
Politicians do not always tell the whole truth, but say things that are mostly true or partially true. Donald Trump has no such standards. He says what he would like voters to believe, whether it has a fragment of truth.
PolitiFact, the website that won the Pulitzer Prize for trying to sort all these statements out, has said that Hillary is actually one of the more honest politicians, with a score much higher than Mr. Trump on mostly true.
Many of us know that a frequently repeated lie becomes eventually accepted by many as the truth. They say Hillary lies, that she breaks the law, belongs in jail, that she has always been unpopular, that she is secretive and deceptive. These accusations do not stand up to scrutiny, or to research.
She has released all of her tax info, info about the Clinton Foundation, etc. Her actions have been extensively investigated, the goal being to make her a criminal, and believe me, if they could have, they would have; they could not. Look at her website, read the books she has written to know who she really is.
Mr. Trump continues to shout lies and conceal his tax and foundation info. The GOP is at a new low, and I fear taking the country down with it.
Doris Sutliff
Bradenton
