Election key to liberty, future

Fellow Americans:
We can win in November by re-electing only those who honor their oath of office — to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” This Nov. 8 the American people will have the opportunity to decide who should serve as president, vice president, and all 435 in the House of Representatives, 34 in the U.S. Senate and 5,920 state legislators in 46 states.
This provides every American voter with the political leverage to restore our country back onto the constitutional track, by re-electing those who stand for liberty and replacing those who do not, regardless of party.
We Americans can “tear down this wall” that is holding our nation’s children hostage in government schools where they are indoctrinated to enrich and empower the ruling class, by supporting countless, burgeoning government programs and agencies, which are enriching the ruling class and eliminating the middle class.
Finally, we now have the Education Freedom Accounts Act (S.2455/H.R.4426) to serve as a political battering ram to restore liberty and justice. Tyranny and liberty cannot coexist. Every American can place his or her fingers onto this political battering ram by calling on Congress, at 202-224-3121, to overwhelmingly pass this bill without delay — now, before Sept. 30, when they will be seeking re-election!
Just as a beacon of light dispels much darkness, the banner of liberty over our nation’s capital will dispel the tyranny that is rearing its ugly head across all tiers of government.
Israel Teitelbaum, Alliance for Free Choice in Education
Morristown, NJ
