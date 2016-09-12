Miner’s critics err in negative spin

Daniel Bulliner’s letter supporting Misty Servia for school board continues an ugly negative campaigning trend by Ms. Servia and her surrogates. Bulliner suggested in his letter that the incumbent, Dave “Watchdog” Miner is a bully. Anyone who knows Miner understands how outrageously inaccurate this claim is.
Miner is compassionate and kind. I know because of what he has done for my family.
When my grandfather, a friend of Miner’s from both the Marine Corps League and the Anna Maria Island Kiwanis, became gravely ill before he could finish settling his affairs, Miner rushed to his bedside with the necessary documents to sign so he could pass peacefully.
When my brother needed more appropriate medical care than he was receiving, Miner made the necessary calls on a Sunday to make the arrangements.
When my son was entering high school, he was initially denied entry into honors classes. I spoke with Miner and he suggested a different approach in discussing the issue with the school principal. It worked; my son was admitted to the honors classes, and is now a senior at FSU.
We should all be offended by Servia’s negative campaigning, including her statement at the East Manatee Republican Club calling Miner a “bad dog,” not a “watchdog.” The “Watchdog” nickname was not self-anointed. It originated with the press and was then adopted by Miner. It has since been recognized by the governor in the commission provided to Miner upon his election.
Servia’s decision to go negative is a sign of desperation. Miner out-polled Servia by nine points and won the vast majority of precincts in a three-way race. The primary election results show that Miner is the candidate of the people. Servia works for and is beholden to the developers.
Vicki Gipson
Bradenton
