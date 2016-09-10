Trooper goes beyond call of duty

Thanks so much to trooper G.W. Smith from Florida Highway Patrol who went beyond what he could do at an accident I was involved in recently. It was raining and lightning all around, and this great man stood out in it risking his life to help those involved. Then he followed me to the dealership to leave my car as it was totally dangerous to try and drive. The trunk lid was in the air and wobbled all the way there. Officer Smith stopped traffic so I could get it off the road.
Our police officers deserve a lot of praise for what they do for us citizens. Thanks to a great man for his help when needed.
Marlene Nichols
Sarasota
