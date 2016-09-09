Kaepernick, put your money where your mouth is

Open letter to Mr. Kaepernick:
In these United States, you have the right to show your disrespect to our flag and national anthem.
You state that you are doing this in protest to the way that African-Americans are treated, and that you will continue to do this until it is changed.
My question to you is: What are you doing to help? Have you contributed to schools to help these poor children get a better education? Or even adults who can’t get a job because they are under-educated and do not have the skills to be employed?
You can sit on your hands all you want, but until you put your money where your mouth is, you had better be ready for those of us who have fought for this flag so you can be so stupid.
Charles E. McDonald
Bradenton
