Kaepernick, put your money where your mouth is

3:26 The letter that survived 9/11 Pause

1:43 Man recalls seeing the plane that hit the Pentagon on Sept 11

1:46 Florida citrus industry won't roll over to greening disease

1:22 Blackburn students silly string the principal

1:16 Golf Tips - Bradenton Country Club's Brian Lake teaches the punch shot

2:42 Bradenton man has had multiple surgeries after a catfish spine pierced his right eye

1:21 Funeral home directors discuss heroin epidemic

2:05 Knight Foundation offers possible funding for 'big' ideas

2:32 Southeastern Guide Dogs opens new student center

0:50 At South Florida Museum, pre-K students at Ballard bring the museum to life