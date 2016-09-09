Clintons’ years too long in White House

This letter is in response to a Sept. 1 editorial you reprinted from the Chicago Tribune entitled “Perils of Presidential Power,” regarding the increased power of the last several presidents. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the only president elected to not three but four terms, from his inauguration March 4, 1933 to his death April 2, 1945, just a month into his fourth term. He was elected to that many terms primarily because we were in the midst of a global war and the people did not want to change presidents in the middle of such a dire situation. However, that was indeed a lot of power for any president to have for that long a period of time.
Hillary Clinton lived in the White House when her husband Bill was president for eight years. In addition to that, she was also a U.S. senator from the state of New York and later Secretary of State, offices that wield a lot of power. If she is elected president and goes back to the White House again with Bill, that means a husband and wife will have been president for 12 years; if she is elected to a second term, it will be for 16 years. That, to me, is way too much power for any husband and wife to have, regardless of political party or anything else. Considering that there are about 325 million people living in this country, do we really need to have a husband and wife presidents for a possible 16 years? So far... our country has not been a dictatorship and I, for one, would like to keep it that way.
William E. Kemmler
Parrish
