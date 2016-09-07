Bus drivers superior during rough time

I wanted to write to commend the bus drivers at MCAT. They got me through a very rough time for me in the last year and a half, when I had no wheels. That was the longest stretch of my life without a vehicle of my own.
I want to greatly thank Fritz and Howard on No. 2; Mark, Tom and Vicki on No. 3; Chris on No. 4; C. Joseph, Linda, Max, Don, and Steve on No. 6; David and Greg on No. 8; Rosa and Audrey on No. 16; Emilio, Patricia, Barb, Robert (who always wore a hat) and Stephen on the 399; and Rhonda on the No. 203 but to the VA hospital in St. Pete.
Also, I wanted to thank SCAT drivers on No. 99. They were Alex, Dave, Scott, Jeff and a very nice African-American lady who picked me up many times early in the morning whose name I can’t remember.
All of these people were absolutely first-class individuals and treated me like gold.
I’ve made a huge recovery in my life thanks to all these people and also Derek Heard and his staff at Turning Points help center.
God bless all of you.
T. J. Owings
Bradenton
Comments