Government ‘gifts’ threaten nation

Democracies don’t last once sufficient voters learn they can vote themselves free things that eventually destroy the government’s ability to provide them. The Democratic Party would like us to continue down that destructive path.
John Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” The current Democratic Party has perverted that thought.
The party’s current platform calls for government to provide: 1. free healthcare; 2. free college (eliminate student debt); 3. guaranteed preschool or childcare; 4. free internet; 5. expanded Medicaid and Medicare; 6. expanded USPS to include banking services (a quasi-government body that isn’t solvent now); 7. expanded home ownership (government involvement created the last bubble burst); 8. expanded welfare, job training, unemployment and disability support.
Why work if you can get your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness provided by the government that you vote for? Just continue to ask for more.
Why not the right to free housing, free food, free vacations and free income. All of these “rights” can be provided by the government. Which means from the revenue of those who believe in the right to work for your own success.
How long will it be before those working decide to quit and enjoy the government programs, too? Of course, this leads to no government revenue and collapse of the society. Witness our growing government deficit.
We only have rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness when we work for them ourselves without infringing upon others rights to do the same. Our government cannot stand if we don’t value and preserve our own self-worth, moral character and motivation.
Vote for someone who promotes these ideas, not someone who wants to give you more free!
Gerry Hayes
Parrish
