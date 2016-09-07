Gallant efforts get hearty thanks

I'd like to publicly thank the young man, Cameron, who took me under his wing at the State College of Florida as I was trying to find the traffic department to enroll in a class after getting a speeding ticket. Having never been on the SCF campus, I quickly got completely turned around when this nice young man rescued me. He stated that his classes didn't start for a bit and he had plenty of time to help me to the right office. Cameron showed me all over the campus. He was very courteous and gallant. I wish this gentleman all the best in his future.
I'd also like to thank the young officer who gave me the speeding ticket. I deserved it. I was rushing an elderly friend to his wife, who was doing very poorly, and I let his nervousness get to me. I should have been the calm one in the car. The officer was kind and compassionate, but did inform me that I should take the traffic class to avoid the points, but also as a refresher course.
Both of these young men are a credit to the youth of today and to SCF and the Sheriff office.
Elisabeth (Els) Coster-Vinhage
Bradenton
