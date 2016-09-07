Manatee needs funds to fight heroin

I recently saw that my local congressman, Vern Buchanan, is working to stop the drug epidemic in Manatee County. He wants to bring federal money into the region to address the issue. Addiction doesn't just affect the user and their family members. Hospitals, law enforcement and treatment centers all get involved.
It has to be heartbreaking to watch your child, loved one or friend suffer from drug addiction. That's why prevention is so key to stopping more overdoses and deaths. I hope the White House will listen to Congressman Buchanan and grant us these funds to fight drug abuse.
Karen Cardozo
Bradenton
