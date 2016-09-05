Clinton’s promises counterproductive

Ignorance of our political system or lies and deliberate deception?
Hillary’s most frequent campaign commercial is the one where she says that she will see that big business and the top-tier earners “finally” pay their fair share of taxes. She claims that these increased tax dollars would enable her to create millions of new jobs. There are three major flaws with this premise.
One is that the president does not have the power to rewrite our tax laws. Obama has circumvented this restriction by simply overspending money we didn’t have, thus doubling our national debt. Not good for any of us!
Secondly, any and all internet research will show that the top 1 percent of earners pay 45 percent of all federal income taxes. Throw in the next 4 percent of top earners and the total taxes paid comes to over 50 percent. Sounds like their “fair share” to me. That is more than the remaining 95 percent of all taxpayers. And remember, over 40 percent of all earners pay no income taxes at all!
She also claims that more taxes on big business would enable her to create millions of new jobs. Increased taxes on business at any level stifles new growth and development.
And since the government does not produce goods or services, where are these “millions of new jobs” going to come from? There are all pie in the sky claims and promises that statistically and historically cannot come to fruition. Increasing taxes simply grows and empowers government while reducing the quality of life for all of us.
Everything that Hillary has proposed is counterproductive. We need less spending, not more taxes.
Are you better off than you were eight years ago? Hillary sure is.
Dave Altenbach
Bradenton
Comments