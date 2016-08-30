Clearing a debate path for Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson

Are voters warming to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton? They are not. A look at a national poll from Quinnipiac University provides a snapshot of the race and the dour narrative fueling it: A majority of voters don’t like either candidate. Respondents think Clinton is smart (87 percent) and has the right experience to be president (71 percent), but she’s dishonest (66 percent). And Trump? He’s not level-headed (71 percent) and lacks appropriate experience (65 percent).