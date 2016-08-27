Time to restock depleted Manatee County Food Bank

Tonia Johnson and Anthony Dixon are emblematic of the broad community concern about feeding the homeless and the needy. The two team up to cook and serve a free home-cooked dinner once a week with help from a dozen volunteers.
But this admirable individual effort only touches a lucky few. On one recent Thursday evening, their bountiful, nutritious, restaurant-quality dinner fed some 100 homeless and other individuals, well above the 30 that dined at the first event.
But thousands go to bed and wake up hungry.
Today, Sunday, the Food Bank of Manatee County hopes to tap into the county’s caring nature with a spirited food drive in the revival of the Stuff the Bus campaign after a one-year hiatus.
Many rely on Manatee County’s largesse. But today, the Food Bank of Manatee County is struggling to satisfy the persistent need out in the community. Mostly bare shelves once again thwart Food Bank deliveries of edibles to more than 100 smaller food banks, soup kitchens and social service agencies — partners with the Food Bank in this vital service to alleviate hunger.
Today, Sunday, the Food Bank of Manatee County hopes to tap into the county’s caring nature with a spirited food drive in the revival of the Stuff the Bus campaign after a one-year hiatus. Stuff the Bus is a literal title. The Manatee County School District parks buses at the 15 Publix locations around the county, two of the Food Bank’s partners in this humanitarian endeavor.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, bags of food donations will be greatly appreciated. The campaign’s goal of 125,000 pounds of food more than doubles January’s total contributions of 61,000 pounds — this during season when the Food Bank counts on generous seasonal residents to keep the shelves well stocked. But the summer months slow to a crawl, with but 16,600 pounds collected in June — a pittance compared with the need.
Manatee’s homeless population grew by 201 people when the 24-hour Point-in-Time Homeless Census was conducted in January, reaching a disturbing total of 497 — a 34 percent increase over the previous count.
In 2015, the Food Bank, the largest hunger prevention organization in Manatee County, distributed 4.5 million pounds of food. Other numbers surrounding the hunger issue also boggle the mind. Around 20,000 school-aged children miss meals during summer break, which the school district mitigates with free lunch served at 17 schools and 30 community centers around the county. On average, the district serves 6,000 meals daily during summer. But that’s only one meal.
Manatee’s homeless population grew by 201 people when the 24-hour Point-in-Time Homeless Census was conducted in January, reaching a disturbing total of 497 — a 34 percent increase over the previous count.
For the Food Bank, operated by Meals on Wheels PLUS, the pleas and drives for food are never-ending. Should Stuff the Bus reach its goal, modest compared with that one-year total, starvation and hunger will only be eased for a short time. Think of the Food Bank as an entity that needs regular deposits all year long.
Cereal, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese, pasta, spaghetti sauce — any edible that won’t rot on the shelf will be helpful, at any time of year.
Tonia Johnson and Anthony Dixon and friends provide a remarkable service that feeds both the body and soul.
Tonia Johnson and Anthony Dixon and friends provide a remarkable service that feeds both the body and soul. Johnson dishes up dinner plates at her business, Bradenton Bargain Center, 1420 20th Ave. W. A meal might be barbecued chicken, fresh green beans and salad, buttered bread and sweet tea with desserts donated by Starbucks.
She told Herald reporter Richard Dymond that she receives much more from the homeless than she gives them, and her compassionate and earnest spirit is apparently contagious and inspires others to help the homeless.
Dixon just happened by five months ago and stuck around ever since, evidently catching Johnson’s so-called “condition.” “I’m excited about serving people,” he said.
Kudos to this team of generous volunteers, giving their time and effort to help the homeless at least one night a week.
Stuffing the Bus would be easy should that spirit spread.
Stuff the Bus
The Food Bank of Manatee County holds its Stuff the Bus food drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at all 15 Publix locations in Manatee County.
Comments