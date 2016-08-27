Republicans in Washington should get behind Trump

To all those Republicans in Washington who are not going to vote for Donald Trump: Just remember why you were elected “by the people, for the people,” so get behind the person who was elected by those who voted for him.
John Williamson
Ellenton
August 27, 2016 4:49 PM
To all those Republicans in Washington who are not going to vote for Donald Trump: Just remember why you were elected “by the people, for the people,” so get behind the person who was elected by those who voted for him.
To all those Republicans in Washington who are not going to vote for Donald Trump: Just remember why you were elected “by the people, for the people,” so get behind the person who was elected by those who voted for him.
John Williamson
Ellenton
Comments