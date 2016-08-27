Editorials

August 27, 2016 4:49 PM

Republicans in Washington should get behind Trump

To all those Republicans in Washington who are not going to vote for Donald Trump: Just remember why you were elected “by the people, for the people,” so get behind the person who was elected by those who voted for him.

John Williamson

Ellenton

