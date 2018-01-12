Why we’ve let actors become our moral guides

Illinois senator Durbin calls Trump 'shithole' remarks 'vile, racist'

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, who was present at a White House immigration meeting says President Donald Trump used vulgar language to describe African countries, saying he "said these hate filled things and he said them repeatedly." Durbin told reporters on Friday "shitholes" was "the exact word used by the president not just once but repeatedly." Durbin added, "When the question was asked about Haitians ... he said, 'Hatians? Do we need more Hatians?'"