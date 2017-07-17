Women are at risk if Trump administration tampers with campus sexual assault rules

FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2005, file photo, Candice Jackson, author of “Their Lives: The Women Targeted by the Clinton Machine,” speaks with reporters outside Bill Clinton’s presidential library in Little Rock, Ark. Jackson, assistant secretary for civil rights, told victims of sexual assault meeting with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday, July 13, that she was sorry for her remarks that are raising questions about the government’s commitment to fighting campus sexual violence. Mike Wintroath AP