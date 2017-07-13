AP file photo
AP file photo

Editorials

July 13, 2017 5:42 PM

Federal court reaffirms the right to film police

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board

Another federal appeals court has ruled that people have a First Amendment right to videotape police in public and that it is illegal for officers to interfere with those doing so. The ruling, by the 3rd U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Philadelphia, is a welcome development and police departments should make sure their officers understand it.

This is the sixth time a federal appeals court has upheld the public’s right to photograph and film officers in public. Even without the ruling, it would be virtually impossible, given the proliferation of smartphones, for officers to halt the videotaping of major incidents unfolding in crowded public settings. In those situations, there are too many people recording from too many angles for police to shut down all recording.

The ruling is more likely to afford protection to the lone bystander who pulls out a phone and starts filming. At the center of the 3rd Circuit ruling, for example, were the cases of a college student cited for filming police as they broke up a party outside of a Philadelphia house and an activist who recorded officers arresting a fracking demonstrator.

Police want their version of what transpires to be law, and they sometimes discourage filming so they can control the narrative. As the 3rd Circuit ruled, however, smartphone video cuts both ways. It has sometimes discredited officers’ conduct and other times helped to clear them of wrongdoing.

The ruling isn’t foolproof; people cannot interfere with officers as they do their jobs, for example, or trespass on a crime scene. Also, officers still could file bogus charges against someone whose only offense was filming. But the greater understanding there is of this First Amendment right, the more police will accept it.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee's Andrew Gugliemini honored to get call from USA Football

Manatee's Andrew Gugliemini honored to get call from USA Football 1:39

Manatee's Andrew Gugliemini honored to get call from USA Football
Golf Tips: Guide to better course management 0:59

Golf Tips: Guide to better course management
Workers Attempt to Clean Estimated 10,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater After Spill. 0:39

Workers Attempt to Clean Estimated 10,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater After Spill.

View More Video