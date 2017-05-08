Trump, please keep religion and politics separate

The founders understood the importance of free speech, a free press and the right to practice any religion. It was so important, it is listed first in the Bill of Rights. Nowhere in those 45 words is anything about exempting churches or faith-based institutions from paying taxes or allowing those institutions to raise tax-free dollars to influence public elections. Yet that may now come to pass.
President Donald Trump marked the National Day of Prayer by signing an executive order that muddies the water that should separate church from state.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump marked the National Day of Prayer by signing an executive order that muddies the water that should separate church from state. The president had set his sights on the so-called Johnson Amendment, named after then-U.S. Sen. Lyndon Johnson. It bars tax-exempt religious organizations from endorsing candidates. It does not prevent them from speaking out on issues or legislation, just from endorsing candidates. To some religious conservatives, it is an anti-faith law.
On a practical level, the Internal Revenue Service rarely enforced the law. And as part of the tax code, Trump cannot eliminate the law. Only Congress can do that. But while the IRS has not made this a priority in the past, the president is opening the church door to a potential flood of campaign money – all of it tax free. Individuals could donate to a church knowing it would go toward electing a particular candidate. Who is making those contributions will be shielded from the public eye, and houses of worship could become the new Super PACs. This is exactly what the founders did not want – religions influencing elections.
The United States is ruled by civil law, not religious tenets.
Still conservatives are not exactly cheering the executive order. Most pastors are not interested in politicking from the pulpit. What religious conservatives wanted was something more draconian: The president did not give private businesses carte blanche to deny services to same-sex couples, using religion as justification for discrimination.
And it is also unclear how far the Trump administration will go in allowing businesses with direct religious ties or private businesses that claim to be faith-influenced in denying contraception coverage. Given the administration’s support of the case of the Little Sisters of the Poor, which runs nursing homes and wanted a federal waiver from providing such coverage, it is possible some employees of religious-affiliated hospitals and schools may find their health coverage limited.
Speaking before signing the executive order at the White House, the president said, “Faith is deeply embedded in the history of our country. … No American should be forced to choose between the dictates of the American government and the tenets of their faith.”
Yes and no. There are legitimate exemptions for worship, but there shouldn’t be any for selling wedding cakes and floral arrangements. The United States is ruled by civil law, not religious tenets. Americans do not get to pick and choose the laws they like. And the easier it becomes for religious organizations to use their tax-exempt status to raise money to elect candidates of their liking, the more likely America becomes less about religious freedom and more about religious homogeneity.
Like conservatives, we see Trump’s executive order as a first step. But it is not a step in the right direction.
