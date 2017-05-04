Any child’s letter to CPS

My name is any child, any age. I am 2. I’ve lived with Mom and Dad my whole life in the same house. We laugh, play, read, have pillow fights and play cars because I love them. They insist I eat, although I have too much energy and want to get down and play. Sometimes I go to time-out to “calm down.” There are kisses and hugs all around. Every day is an adventure. I know my parents are there to protect me as I explore the world.
One day at preschool, this lady came and walked me out. We went to her office. She made many calls and my grandfather, whom I barely know, showed up. I went to his house. I didn’t see Mom and Dad for a long time.
The lady says my parents are bad and use drugs. Mom was using them when she was making bad choices. She graduated a 28-day program and another program five years ago where they helped her learn to live without that stuff. I’ve heard it’s hard to get “clean” and my Mom did. Everyone is proud except that “lady.”
“Noni,” my grandma is really happy because she has her daughter back, has a great “son-in-law” and has me, too. But she doesn’t.
Everyone is sad and scared. I go to a different daycare all week. When I visit, it’s really short. I cry and beg to go home. My grandfather and his wife don’t want me to see my parents because it “upsets me.” I don’t know why Mom and Dad won’t take me home. It must be my fault. I can’t trust anyone. Was I bad? I’m lost and alone and it doesn’t end. Does anyone understand? Or care?
Sarah Hanson
Bradenton
