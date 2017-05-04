Instead of divisive, be constructive

In a recent letter to the editor a reader jumped on the “I want to see Trump’s tax return” bandwagon. To this person I would like to say the following: Your tax returns are none of my business. My tax returns are none of your business and Trump’s tax returns are none of anyone else’s business. The exception for all of us is having to answer to the IRS. Except for Al Sharpton and a few others.
That being said, is there anyone out there ignorant enough to think that the IRS does not have a staff of people that do nothing but audit Trump every year? If President Trump had not filed his returns or owes money from past years, the whole world would have heard about it by now. So all you Trump critics can either crawl back under the rock you came from or start dedicating your time and efforts to doing something constructive for yourselves and your country. Your divisive actions and attitudes are not helping any of us. Personally, I would rather see a list of income tax evaders than look at the return of honest citizens.
Come on you liberals, Hillary lost. Get over it.
Dave Altenbach
Bradenton
Comments