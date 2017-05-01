It’s time for Florida to undergo state pension reform

Economic reality has caught up with Florida’s long-simmering pension debate, which may explain why the state Senate has put sweeping changes to the Florida Retirement System on the table as part of the end-of-session budget negotiations
But this is more than just a bargaining chip. It’s time to make this change.
The state’s pension fund is one of the best-managed in the nation and at little risk of bankruptcy. Still, it reflects a philosophy that’s out of step with the way younger employees think.
Under legislation passed by the House, workers who participate in the FRS (which includes some counties and cities as well as the state workforce) would still have two options: A so-called “defined contribution” plan, similiar to the 401(k) offerings that are standard at most private employers; and the more traditional “defined contribution” pension, which pays a fixed benefit calculated using years of service, salary level and the type of job worked. The change would be simple. Under current law, if employees don’t choose an option, they’re automatically enrolled in the defined-benefit plan. Under the proposed legislation, the default would become the defined-contribution, or investment, plan.
Workers would still have the choice – and be able to switch from one plan to the other, if they felt that was in their best interests.
The shift could eventually save the state – along with the cities and counties that participate in FRS – hundreds of millions of dollars. But that’s not the only selling point. An FRS analysis shows that for most workers under the age of 45, this makes more fiscal sense.
There was a time when hundreds of young Floridians graduated college, found a downy spot to roost in the bureaucracy and nestled down in government jobs – with a plan to stay until retirement. There were trade-offs: The work could be unexciting and governed by rules that often seemed out of touch with modern reality, with lower-than-market pay. But there was also the security of civil-service protection and the promise, some decades down the road, of a decent pension.
That’s not the way millennials work. They are more entrepreneurial and less likely to feel connected to the success of their employers. A 2016 Gallup survey found that 21 percent of the millennials interviewed had changed jobs in the past year, and 60 percent were open to a job change. And a LinkedIn study found that millennial college grads averaged more than four job changes in their first decade in the workforce; they were also far more likely to switch fields entirely.
For these workers, a pension they collect 30 or 40 years down the road – and only if they stick around for at least eight years – holds little appeal. It’s time the state recognized as much if it hopes to attract the best and brightest millennials into public service.
