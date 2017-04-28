Listen, Florida legislators: Don’t throw shade on Sunshine

Members of the Florida Legislature have been meeting behind closed doors this week to negotiate details of a budget deal. Some lawmakers say they would like to extend the same kind of “flexibility” to local elected officials — by blowing a hole in the state’s Sunshine Law.
House Bill 843, sponsored by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, would overturn a half-century of open-government rules by allowing two members (elected or appointed) of a public board with at least five members to meet privately and discuss public business, without public notice and without making a record of the meeting.
Under current law, any time two or more members get together, it is considered a meeting and must be properly noticed.
Perhaps acknowledging the vast potential for mischief in those surreptitious conferences, the bill prohibits the two officials from agreeing to take future formal action, and directs them not to discuss spending public funds. As if the message were not clear enough, the measure further stipulates that such meetings can’t be held for the purpose of circumventing the purpose of the Sunshine Law.
Oh, of course not.
It’s like a parent wagging a finger in front of a child, admonishing him, “Don’t you DARE watch that TV show while I’m gone.”
Who’s going to know? How would the members be held accountable if they violated those terms? The public may never know what their public officials discuss; the public meetings of city councils, county commissions and other boards would become charades.
The bill’s supporters argue that the current Sunshine Law restrictions inhibit local officials from frankly discussing complex matters, including considering controversial solutions that may or may not be adopted. To them, that makes for “inefficient” government. They also claim the rules give unelected staff members, including superintendents and managers, too much power to control information.
The bill’s language actually asserts that more secrecy will allow members “to better serve the interests of the public,” to the point that the exemption from public meetings requirements “is a public necessity.”
That Orwellian logic represents a breathtaking lack of faith in the public – essentially, what the people don’t know can’t hurt them. That is anathema to the concept of open government enshrined for decades in Florida’s Sunshine Law.
The changes are unnecessary.
Public officials always have the ability to question staff (and each other), investigate and debate issues before voting. Managers and superintendents serve at the pleasure of the elected boards; if they have too much influence, blame the elected officials for allowing it, not the Sunshine Law.
If officials don’t want to accept the heat that sometimes comes with taking unpopular stands, they shouldn’t be in public service. Don’t change the laws to accommodate their thin skins and lack of spine.
Worse, by legalizing meetings in secret HB 843 would make it much easier for public officials to “daisy chain” votes: Member A talks to member B, then B to C, and voila – you have three of the five votes needed before a meeting is held.
By the time the matter comes before the public, everything already has been decided. Debate is perfunctory, the process a sham. The public is none the wiser for how its elected representatives acted.
Governing is not meant to be so efficient as to circumvent deliberation and deceive the very people it is supposed to serve.
We previously opined against HB 843 shortly after it was introduced early in the legislative session. It languished in committee for a month and was thought to be dead. However, this week it gained sudden life, and it was placed on the House’s Special Order Calendar for Friday. It went to the floor on special order, but the vote isn’t until Monday.
We urge the House delegation to vote against this bill, which makes a mockery of the Sunshine Law’s aim of ensuring oversight and accountability for public officials. Please contact your legislator.
