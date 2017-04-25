Florida legislators must fund these priorities

Lawmakers showed up for Florida’s annual legislative session knowing budget negotiations would be tough. Florida’s share of the economic recovery is anemic, and state revenues are coming in at just a hair more that last year’s income – and might actually decline by next year’s budgeting cycle.
Making matters worse, House and Senate leaders are having a tough time agreeing this year on what should count as revenue, and how much of that money can be spent; at this writing, the two chambers are nearly $4 billion apart, with the House looking to spend around $81.2 billion and the Senate committed to $85.1 billion.
Beyond that bottom line, the House and Senate spending plans differ wildly on big-money allocations – and neither does an adequate job of addressing Florida’s real priorities. As they start negotiations this week leaders in both chambers should stop trying to shift their spending burdens to local governments and agree to put the state’s biggest priorities first. Among them:
Education. Florida’s public schools are the foundation of its economic future, and the state funding formula supporting them is deeply flawed. The chambers are playing games with K-12 funding; the Senate is pushing a sneaky increase in the amount of local property taxes used to fund schools, while the House wants to divert more money to private and charter schools. Meanwhile, there’s a deep split on higher-education funding, with the Senate pushing for greater investment in Florida’s well-regarded university system and the House seemingly disinterested.
Health care. There was good news with an announcement that Florida can expect up to $1.5 billion in compensation for treatment provided to low-income Floridians at the state’s so-called “safety net” hospitals; but lawmakers appear to be eying ways to double-shift that money to other, non-health-care-related priorities. Meanwhile, neither chamber is proposing adequate funding for Florida’s tattered community mental health system, a position that is sure to increase local costs for emergency care, homeless services and jail cells. Florida is 49th in the nation for per-capita mental health funding; lawmakers are doing nothing to change that.
Children’s services. Money spent in the state’s child-safety and foster-care systems can be one of the smartest investments lawmakers can make, breaking cycles of abuse, neglect and poverty. Alas, spending on children’s services has been steadily declining. Neither budget would fund any significant new initiatives (though the Senate is slightly more generous with the state’s most vulnerable residents).
Conference committees Monday began hammering out the differences in the House and Senate spending plans, but at the same time verbal hammers were loosed and, as one veteran Tallahassee viewer said, “they’re gonna be in overtime.”
Traditionally, compromises fall somewhere between the two chambers’ respective positions. But it’s clear that in some areas, neither chamber is adequately prepared to meet the state’s greatest needs. Legislators shouldn’t be afraid to shuffle the deck and find ways to make sure those needs are met.
