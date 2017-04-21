Frank Artiles resigns. Good riddance!

It was never about free speech, political correctness, the need for anger management or being from Hialeah.
Frank Artiles’ unacceptable racist and sexist tirade — directed at colleagues who were right there, no less — was about his lack of human decency. Period.
Kudos to every one of his colleagues, of both parties, who from the beginning knew the now-former senator was not fit to serve among them. As for others — including future House Speaker Jose Oliva who, incredibly, said the victims should not stand in judgment of Artiles (the Senate is not a court of law) — they no doubt did the political calculus: The controversy was growing. The Senate's work had ground to a halt. They all were getting muddied. Artiles had to go.
His resignation from the state Senate Friday — after standing his ground, however shaky, and hiring a lawyer — is the first publicly decent thing he’s done since he spewed his hateful words. In his letter to Senate President Joe Negron, Artiles wrote that, “I will need time for personal reflection and growth.”
We hope that the former senator uses that time well and gets the help he needs for whatever ails him.
