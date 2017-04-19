Apology not enough — state Sen. Artiles should resign

As far as apologies go, it was too little, too late.
From his unconscionable — and repeated — use of a racial and sexist slurs directed at an African-American colleague to his ridiculously choreographed first apology that he had to be prodded into making, Rep. Frank Artiles, again, has shown the public his measure. And he does not measure up to anyone who should serve in the state Legislature.
The state senator from Miami should resign. He is obviously a bully, a man who, by his own admission, has anger problems, and, if not a racist, not afraid to use the language of racism. Indeed, what’s the difference?
Artiles, a Republican, let loose Monday evening at the Governors Club, a members-only establishment in Tallahassee. Two African-American Democratic colleagues, Sens. Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale and Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville were part of the conversation. He directed crude sexist comments at Gibson and referred to Republican colleagues who backed Senate President Joe Negron’s push to be leader — all white, by the way — as “niggas.” Wednesday, Negron stripped Artiles of his chairmanship of the Senate Communications, Energy and Public Utilities Committee.
Artiles, grasping at straws, blamed it all on being from Hialeah. We get it that Artiles meant to convey that he is from a blue-collar neighborhood where calling it as you see it sometimes supersedes sensitivity. But it was a double slap for him to imply his that his abhorrent behavior is accepted in a city well-known for it large Cuban-exile community.
No, he should blame these latest troubles on his being coarse, insensitive, entitled and lacking in integrity to such as degree that by the time he delivered his second so-called “heartfelt apology” on the Senate floor Wednesday, days after the original offense, it was simply too late. Gibson, who never looked Artiles in the eye, wasn’t buying it. Neither are we.
