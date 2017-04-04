Paul Ryan was right in stopping the house bill, poor legislation cannot be fixed simply through some reworking. If future generations are going to have a chance to obtain the American Dream we cannot afford to spend trillions of tax payer dollars on socialized medicine and unabated welfare entitlements.
Health care hype, hyperbole and propaganda expounded by those with a political agenda in the name of compassion, reinforces the opinion that the federal government should not be in the health insurance business in the first place. Obamacare was written to fail and is meant to bankrupt or force out the private insurance providers. Had the Democrats won majorities in Congress and the presidency, their solution would have been a government-run single-payer program.
We hear a lot from the left about universal health care in other developed nations, without the context of doctor shortages, long waits and diminished elder care. Tens of millions have immigrated here to escape high personal taxation, burdensome government regulation, economic and social mediocrity. Polls show that tax reform is a top priority, however we cannot have both tax reform and government-run health care. To afford health care, taxes must increase dramatically, resulting in higher taxes at all income levels including the middle class.
If you wish to keep more of the money you work so hard for, Obamacare must be repealed completely, allowing individuals to buy only the coverage they need. The other option, is to allow the government to confiscate more of your money, forcing you, in the name of social justice, to purchase coverage you don’t need or pay a fine for non-participation. Government social engineering is a slippery slope, what is fair for you may not be fair to me and demands that too few foot the bill for far too many.
Russell D. Sens
Bradenton
