Volunteering has improved his health

For the past few months I have had the privilege of being a volunteer at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. I have made many new friends at Blake, and my time there has added considerable fulfillment to my life. I find it so satisfying that I wonder why more people don’t avail themselves of the opportunity.
Volunteers may spend as few as four hours per week working at numerous jobs available. Some jobs are sedentary, not requiring the ability to walk great distances. Others present the chance to get considerable exercise. In my case, I am assigned as a courier, and may find myself walking three to five miles each four-hour shift. This has gotten me off my couch, and improved my overall health.
I know that there are many retirees living in this area, and I am sure that you would greatly enjoy your time as a Blake volunteer. So, please give it some consideration. We need you.
For more information on volunteer positions, call Darlene Monroe, director of volunteer services at 941-798-6152.
Tom Nowelsky
Bradenton
