Elected officials need to do their job on health care bill

I, like millions of people, are disappointed when on March 24 our “elected officials” turned down the new proposed health care bill. (Note, I did not call it by a political party name, as we are all one people.)
Our politicians need to Google the number of hospitals that have closed in the past five years and how our medical rates are still climbing, noting that some states’ rates have increased as high as 117 percent in the past year.
We the people have to pay for insurance twice, once for ourselves and again for our freeloading politicians ... as theirs are free. The thing that most Americans don’t realize is that the health care bill is just a cover up; it’s all about money. Follow the money? Politicians, do your job. We the people elected you and we can also fire you. It’s time to drain the swamp and actually work for the people’s interest.
Robert Petty
Bradenton
