Bradenton’s public works department lauded

I am writing to praise the Department of Public Works of the City of Bradenton. At this time when we are quick to criticize all levels of government I am happy to relate our experiences with the management and staff of our public services employees.
We had a problem with the sewer connection in front out residence and I contacted Jim McLellan, the director of Public Works, on Presidents Day. The office was closed, so I left a message. On Monday morning he returned my call. It was a pleasant surprise, because I felt sure that it might be days before I heard from him. I described my problem and he said he could have someone come out and take a look. I was again surprised and pleased when he said that they could come on Wednesday, two days latter. Our whole experience with the work that was required was impressive.
The crew was prompt, communicated frequently about the work and was concerned about any interruption of service to the surrounding residents. They took pride in their work and restored the work site to our satisfaction. They solved our problem.
A big thank you to Jim McLellan and to Tom Meador, the Utility Section Manager. They run an impressive team of workers at a time when the number of residents is at it’s peak and there is much work to be done.
With sincere gratitude,
Jim Gehrke
Bradenton
