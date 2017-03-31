GOP forced to confront health care as a right

It would be the height of irony of historic proportions if the Republicans were now to make Obamacare the “truly recognized” law of the land. After decades of beating down any plan that would give the average American a life-saving health plan, the GOP is being forced to confront health care as an American right and not an entitlement for the first time in our history. From Social Security through Medicare and Medicaid to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), they have sounded the doom horns for anything for the average American and at the same time finding every reason to cut the income taxes of the wealthy. T
here is always a point in history when the people will not take it anymore and we have reached that point.
Could a single-payer plan be on its way? Astonishingly provided by a Republican president who was a life-time Democrat and a blindsided Congress who failed to listen to the people who hired them.
Alan J. Rodrigues
Bradenton
