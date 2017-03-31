There should be a ban on ‘tele-beggars’

Every couple of months, a tele-beggar disturbs my work or peace and asks me to donate to what sounds like a good cause — police or sheriff associations. Again, last week as I was trying to meet a deadline, I got a call from another gentleman pressuring me to contribute to our honorable men in blue.
As he rambled on, I managed to ask him one simple question: “How much of the donations actually go to the police?” He replied, “By law, I am required to tell you. It’s 10 percent.” I replied, “So 90 percent goes to you and your organization. That makes you a tele-beggar.” And I said goodbye.
Wouldn’t it be nice, even easy, if our legislature passed a law requiring the majority of donations to causes like this go to the actual cause and not to the tele-beggars who disturb our day? Will our government choose to represent us or tele-beggars who may make their own donations to political campaign funds?
Floyd J. Winters
Bradenton
