Roundabouts are common in Europe

This is in reply to the to the roundabout comments in your March 31 edition.
I have lived in the Middle East and traveled extensively in Europe. Roundabouts are commonplace there. It keeps the traffic flow moving especially in high traffic areas. In fact, there are some in Virginia. I have not witnessed any accidents anywhere, although I have had a few close calls in Florida.
The solution is education. It is easy. The vehicle on your left has the right of way. Public interest ads on television and/or signs placed before negotiating the circle advising that, would certainly be helpful.
Don Bollas
Bradenton
