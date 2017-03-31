A solution to DeSoto Bridge traffic woes

Anyone who lives north or south of the river knows the problems with crossing the DeSoto Bridge, particularly during peak hours. There has been much talk about prolonging the life span of the bridge and easing congestion. However, I believe one very easy partial fix is available now.
Traffic heading east on State Road 64 and turning north to cross the bridge is frequently, if not always, blocking the junction so that when the lights turn green, traffic from the bridge cannot turn left onto State Road 64 East and even sometimes it is so blocked that cars cannot drive south on U.S. 301/41. Sometimes for multiple traffic light cycles. Twice in the last few days I have seen motorists in road rage fits get out of their vehicles screaming at other motorists, this is a tragedy waiting to happen.
There is one small, barely noticeable sign that warns motorists traveling east on State Road 64 not to block the junction, this sign does a laughable poor job.
Solution: post a traffic policeman during peak hours and issue citations for those who block the junction, this is something that New York City does ferociously, and place visible signs before the junction in all directions. Paint the junction box on the road surface as they do in New York City and enforce the rule.
This quick, easy fix will minimize congestion and facilitate commuting times, probably would work in the opposite direction as well, i.e. State Road 64 West turning onto U.S. 301/41 south bound.
Rodney Hammond
Palmetto
