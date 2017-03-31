How President Trump will ‘Make America Great Again’

I want to explain to John Steinmeyer how President Donald Trump, who was elected by 62 million citizens, and is going to “Make America Great Again.”
Rebuilding our military, clamping down on illegal aliens which is costing us taxpayers billions of dollars every year and murdering our people, going to build a 30-foot high double-layer fence, adding thousands of new border patrol agents that are begging for a man like President Trump to build that wall, put more Coast Guard people out patrolling our waters, giving our law enforcement the help they need and protections from all these attacks from the radical left, letting the world know they are about to pay their fair share of the help we give them, getting corporations to move back to the United States and hire America citizens, slowly but surely putting in place a good health care plan and get rid of the awful costly Affordable Care Act called Obamacare, giving American citizens a right to school choice, getting rid of the dangerous sanctuary cities, cutting off the food stamps illegal aliens were given by President Obama.
Getting rid of federal government involvement with the EPA and letting the states take it over, shutting down the National Education Agency and move it to the states, helping the coal miners get back to work, lay down the much needed pipe line and build it with American steel, cut out the ignorant H1B plan of bringing in foreign workers at the expense of American citizens (losing their jobs), and for American citizens, if you do not work, you will not get welfare.
Go get ’em President Trump! If you cannot put America and American citizens first, wave and support the American flag, hire American citizens first, then get the heck out of the United States of America.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
