Baptist Church and the anti-LGBT agenda

2:16 Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:18 Wall Street meets the Gulf Coast

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk