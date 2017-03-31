Baptist Church and the anti-LGBT agenda

A revealing essay written by Peter Witkowski, associate pastor of the Eastman First Baptist Church in Georgia, sheds light on the abortion and same-sex marriage conflict. This essay published by the anti-LGBT Family Research Council titled “The Amish: America’s Fastest Growing Church?” Peter makes startling statements: “Once death and other things are factored in, SBC (Southern Baptist Convention) churches would slowly die even if every kid born to SBC parents stayed in the church.” “Every Amish couple will add about five kids to their local church’s congregation, while the average Baptist couple will add about one.” “We need to come to the point where we value kids more than traveling, nice homes, and our own tranquility. We need to live as if children are a blessing.” “The Amish ... have functionally realized that children under the age of 18 are the population most open to being evangelized and have literally devoted a large portion of their life to reaching this next generation.”
This message from a Baptist Church clergy confirms that the Church’s abnormal fixation on sexual behavior, birth control and abortion is only for the sole purpose for the future viability of itself by attempting to ensure congregant replacement via forced procreation by attacking abortion rights and punishing non-procreators by demonizing and attacking LGBT people. The Church’s aberrant preoccupation with sexual behavior isn’t about “morality,” or the “value” and “dignity” of human life … it’s only about relegating children to mere income producing commodities for the church’s future prosperity.
You can read this essay at frcblog.com/2017/03/amish-americas-fastest-growing-church. This revealing essay explains why Christians were coerced into voting for Trump only because of his illegitimate Supreme Court nominee with the sole intention of upsetting the court’s balance with the purely selfish intention of eradicating abortion and LGBT rights to “promote” procreation.
Gerrard Wilbur
Bradenton
Comments