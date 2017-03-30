Health care act bill fail an embarrasment

The Republican decision to “pull” the vote on the American Health Care Act was not only an embarrassment to Paul Ryan and Donald Trump, but it signaled a dire warning to America’s citizens. Up to this point in time the only successful legislation sponsored by the Republicans has been the issuance of Presidential Executive orders.
The American Health Care Act was a losing proposition from the beginning, except in the minds of Republican politicians who for the past seven years tried to convince everyone that Obama Care was a catastrophe. Instead of “repealing and replacing” Obamacare, the Republicans engaged in arrogant, no-win politics. No hearings on the bill; not a word from the stakeholders: no citizens, no doctors, no hospitals, no insurance companies. No one but Republican politicians formulated the bill, based on what they thought health care for Americans should be. When they realized that their own document was doomed to failure, they altered the bill, not to improve the situation for citizens, but to assuage the ideological positions of the Freedom Caucus.
As a result, Trump and Ryan scrambled provisions to produce language which eliminated virtually all necessary health care procedures, supposedly to lower costs and provide potential clients with choices. What it really looked like was a Republican scam to milk Americans while providing no services. Even Newt Gingrich wondered, “What were they thinking?” Only 17 percent of Americans approved the plan before the political cuts made the AHCA a draconian mistake. The inability of the Republicans to pass this key legislation at the outset of their regime suggests that they do not know how to govern. Perhaps all that time they spent saying “no” to every recommendation made by Obama has come back to bite them.
Ed Siemaszko
Bradneton
Comments