Most accidents caused by distractions

Responding to the Herald’s March 19 article “States tell ‘slow poke’ drivers: Move over!” Indeed, but let’s get one thing straight. With clearly posted speed limits of 45 mph, if I am in the left lane am I expected to move over for faster “unlawful” traffic? When a 70 mph speed limit is posted, am I expected to give way to faster traffic? I won’t. I drive in the fast lane whenever possible and safely for several reasons:
The ever-present danger from vehicles entering traffic from side roads, often without first stopping. Also, to stay away from the slower traffic, the “pokes,” which we encounter several months of each year here on Longboat Key, often an older individual doing 35 mph in a 45 mph posted speed zone.
Ditto out on I-75 which sometime resembles the German Autobahn, where cars pass you with a speed of up to 90 mph. The posted speed limit there is 70 mph. The speeds I mention are not the real fault in most accidents. All so-called “accidents” are caused by the nuts holding the steering wheels and the fancy gadgets installed in more “modern” automobiles are the basic cause of our high traffic “accident” rates. Even the slightest distraction from the job at hand is just asking for it. Some drivers simply weigh their chances of driving impaired ... often at someone else’s cost.
I am proud of my driving records to date, more than 70 years, driving all over the country including Alaska in winter, with never a serious accident. Amazing? Certainly not. A trip to the corner or a trip to Seattle is always planned, leaving almost nothing to chance. How many of you “pokes” can say that? I also pride myself in knowing when to quit driving, just as I did when my flying years were over.
Thus... “move over” you say? Not on my life. The article is correct in stating “there is no specific research in the danger of left driving. Its speed, distracted drivers for any reason, and of course so called “road rage” are the factors, not age!
Rolland S. Freeman
Longboat Key
Comments